Police are investigating a suspicious fire that led to the dramatic rescue of 43 residents from a seniors' home in Terrebonne, Que., north east of Montreal, early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 a.m. to sky-high flames and had to stage an emergency rescue, evacuating the building within five minutes.

One female resident is in critical condition after being taken to hospital with serious burns. A witness said she was burned when the roof collapsed as she was being escorted out by police.

At least 12 others are in hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

But no resident was left behind, though everyone needed assistance in exiting the building, said Fire Operations Chief Érick Harnois.

"There were people everywhere, on the ground, who were trying to get out," said Harnois. "There were people on their balconies, crying for help."

Firefighters observed elements at the scene that led them to believe the fire may have been criminal in nature, police said.

No firefighters were hurt in the rescue operation, Harnois said, and firefighters from neighbouring municipalities had to be called in to help fight the fire.

"It's a scenario we don't see often in our careers and we don't wish it on anyone," he said. "But we're happy it went smoothly."

The fire was under control by 6 a.m., although the Oasis seniors' residence is a total loss.