Quebec Crown launches hotline to help sexual assault victims

The director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) has launched a confidential info line for victims of sexual violence who are considering filing a complaint with police.

The service will be provided by specialized prosecutors with extensive experience in dealing with cases of a sexual nature.

It's a small step forward, according to Calacs, a support group for survivors of sexual assault.

"It's one thing to have a line and to answer questions. It's another thing reforming the whole justice system," said Calacs project manager Melanie Sarroino.

She said that it does however help with the hurdle of victims not knowing if they have any legal recourse after an assault.

"They need to know: 'Do I have enough proof to be able to go through the legal system and what can I expect from the legal system,'" she said.

In a news release, the DPCP stated that the move was a concrete step to show its commitment to help sexual assault and sexual harassment victims.

The crown prosecutors' office would not grant an interview.

The line is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-877-547-3727.