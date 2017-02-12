About 100 residents of the downtown Montreal electoral district Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques gathered Sunday afternoon to collect signatures and call on the provincial government to scrap a plan to eliminate their electoral district.

The riding is currently represented by Québec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé.

"It's because the Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques people have never been consulted on this plan," Massé said. "This is the point today. This is why people are on the street."

Massé says the move could weaken the voice that people in the riding currently have at Quebec's National Assembly.

Westmount—St-Louis — the riding currently held by Liberal MNA Jacques Chagnon — is also slated for elimination.

About one hundred people protested against abolishing their electoral district on Beaudry Street in downtown Montreal on Sunday.

A new downtown riding called Ville-Marie will be created in their place.

A petition opposing electoral redistribution has already garnered more than 8,000 signatures.