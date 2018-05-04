Dozens of children cut themselves, each other in apparent 'game' in Wemotaci, in Quebec's Mauricie region

What appears to have begun as a game of dare ended with more than 60 children in a remote First Nation community in Quebec's Mauricie region cutting themselves and each other in what their school principal says, for some, is a sign of serious distress.

Nathalie Dominique, the principal of Seskitin School in Wemotaci, an Atikamekw community of 1,300 about 400 kilometres north of Montreal, said parents alerted her on Wednesday that children playing in the local park had been cutting themselves.

Dominique talked to students Thursday and found 60 boys and girls, some as young as seven, had slashed their thumbs or ankles, using blades taken out of pencil sharpeners.

The incidents took place largely off school property, she said, but some also occurred in classrooms and in the schoolyard.

The principal said most of the children involved were Grade Six students.

'Are you game enough?'

For a handful of the students, aged 11 or 12, it was "a cry for help," Dominique said, while for the others, it was a game.

"It was like, 'Are you game enough to do it?'" Dominique told CBC News.

"It was kind of a pact," Grand Chief Constant Awashish, the head of the Atikamekw Nation Council, explained Friday.

"Someone was daring another person to cut themselves, and if he was not brave enough to do it, then someone else would have to do it."

Wemotaci First Nation is a community of about 1,300 people in Quebec's Mauricie region, about 400 km north of Montreal. (CBC)

The school mobilized social workers and alerted the local health and social service agencies and police of the situation.

"I know that there are some youngsters who are suffering, and living through some things, so that's why we wanted to put a safety net around those children," Dominique said.

She said, as a parent herself, it was upsetting to see the handful of children who had no other way to show their hurt than to inflict pain on themselves.

It was just as upsetting, she said, to see how many children lacked the self-confidence to refuse to turn the self-harm into a game.

Get medical attention for kids, school asks

The school has asked parents whose children have wounds that could be related to the incident to seek medical attention, due to "the risk of infection due to the fact that the blades are unclean and shared between the young people."

It also urged parents to discuss the situation with their children — and to be open to the emotions the children might be experiencing.

The school said "the students' distress and their understanding of the situation" were among its concerns.

Awashish said the incident is "very deeply saddening" for the community, which put an emergency plan in place after the incidents became known.

"It's very worrying for the community and also everybody around," he said.

It is goose-hunting season in the region, and the children have next week off for the goose hunt and other cultural activities.