Dozens left homeless after fire rips through South Shore apartment complex

Sixty people were forced out into the cold Monday evening after a major fire burned through an apartment building in Saint-Hubert on the South Shore.

The five-alarm fire broke out at 5655 Élie Avenue around the supper hour.

No residents were injured in the blaze, but three firefighters and a police officer suffered minor injuries and were later discharged from hospital.

Investigators say they believe the blaze began on the top floor of the building and was caused by hot cooking oil left on a stove.

One fireman had to be treated for injuries. One police officer was also hurt at the scene. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/CBC)

The 24-unit apartment complex is said to be a total loss having sustained an estimated $2.5 million in damage.

Residents who had to leave their homes were taken in by the Red Cross.