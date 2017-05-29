Yogis looking to take their practice outside can now do it in the soothing presence of a group of alpacas in Sainte-Eulalie, a village located halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.
The owners of Alpagas Fibrefine, an alpaca farm and retailer, had been thinking of a way to open their farm to the public but wanted to offer more than just letting people look at the alpacas — animals that look like small llamas and come from South America.
"I thought it would be fun to have an original activity like this," co-owner Karine Davidson Tremblay told CBC's French-language network, Radio-Canada.
She contacted yoga instructor Manon Cloutier with Espace Yoga Santé to see if she would plan a class at the farm.
"Karine told me what kind of animal alpacas are — that they're curious and very affectionate. So I said, 'Why not?'" Cloutier said.
The unique experience boasts being the first of its kind in Canada.
About ten participants Saturday morning were part of the first group to practise yoga with the alpacas.
More classes are being planned for later this year.