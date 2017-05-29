Yogis looking to take their practice outside can now do it in the soothing presence of a group of alpacas in Sainte-Eulalie, a village located halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

The owners of Alpagas Fibrefine, an alpaca farm and retailer, had been thinking of a way to open their farm to the public but wanted to offer more than just letting people look at the alpacas — animals that look like small llamas and come from South America.

"I thought it would be fun to have an original activity like this," co-owner Karine Davidson Tremblay told CBC's French-language network, Radio-Canada.

One alpaca joined the group as they lay on the grass in Shavasana pose. (Josée Ducharme/Radio-Canada)

She contacted yoga instructor Manon Cloutier with Espace Yoga Santé to see if she would plan a class at the farm.

"Karine told me what kind of animal alpacas are — that they're curious and very affectionate. So I said, 'Why not?'" Cloutier said.

The unique experience boasts being the first of its kind in Canada.

Alpacas are known to be skittish but also curious. (Josée Ducharme/Radio-Canada)

About ten participants Saturday morning were part of the first group to practise yoga with the alpacas.

More classes are being planned for later this year.