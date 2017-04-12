A 58-year-old man has died after he was run over by a colleague at a delivery company early Wednesday morning.

According to Montreal police, the driver of a tractor-trailer cab accidentally backed over the man around 4 a.m. in the company's yard on Côte-de-Liesse Road.

The worker was taken to hospital in critical condition and died soon after, police spokesperson Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said. The driver was treated for shock.

Montreal police are working with Quebec's workplace health and safety board to investigate the incident.