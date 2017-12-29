Teammates, friends and family of Tristan Morrissette-Perkins are coming together to remember the young Dorval hockey player who was killed after being struck by a ViaRail train near Lancaster, Ont., weeks after graduating high school.

The inaugural tournament is being held at the Dorval Arena Dec. 29-30, with all funds raised to be donated to the foundation set up in his name.

The Dorval hockey community is keeping Tristan Morrissette-Perkins' memory alive by retiring his jersey in November and hosting a benefit tournament. (CBC)

"Everybody wants to help the family," said event organizer Larry Sherrard. "This gives everybody an opportunity to come together, entertain, and support and play the game that he loved."

Sherrard coached Morrissette-Perkins for years with Hockey West Island.

"He was very well loved in our community. He was the type of player or teammate or classmate that everybody wanted to be with," Sherrard told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Larry Sherrard, a former coach of Tristan Morrissette-Perkins, organized the event. (Thomas Cobbett-Labonte/CBC)

In November, Hockey West Island retired Morrissette-Perkins' jersey, number six, in a public ceremony.

The tournament will be a series of short, four-on-four games featuring a roster of 54 players who all played with Morrissette-Perkins at one time, including some of his cousins.

There will also be a raffle, puck toss and shooting competition.

The proceeds, managed through the Lester B. Pearson School Board, will be put back into programs or scholarships at his old school, John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire.

Donations can also be made online.