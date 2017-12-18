After years of delays, drivers in Montreal can now access Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport directly from Highway 20 West, with the opening of an access ramp that became infamously known as "the overpass to nowhere."

"I never thought I'd live to see that in my lifetime, but it's here," Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau quipped at a news conference Monday at Trudeau airport officially inaugurating the project.

"It was called the bridge to nowhere, but now it goes somewhere, so I guess we're going to have to find another name," Rouleau added.

The project to give vehicles direct access to and from Highway 20 to the airport was first announced a decade ago, in 2007. Until now, a circuitous detour around the Dorval Circle was the only way to and from the airport.

An access ramp connecting the airport to Highway 20 East opened two weeks ago.

The project was plagued with delays and cost overruns, involving complex negotiations with Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and the Best Western Hotel, all of which owned part of the land on which the overpass was built.

Transport minister acknowledges problems

Provincial Transport Minister André Fortin acknowledged that the project could have run more smoothly.

"I think it would be dishonest to say the project from A to Z worked exactly as planned. I think everybody would have loved to see the project completed sooner," Fortin said.

Transport Minister André Fortin admitted Monday that the Dorval Interchange project could have run more smoothly. (Radio-Canada)

But Fortin said now that it's here, drivers will benefit.

"You'll notice it's a lot quicker. You'll notice you don't have to stop at those lights in the roundabout. You'll notice that your commute will be a lot quicker," Fortin said.

Light rail link is next

Fortin said now that a direct road link to the airport is complete, a direct public transit link is next, referring to the light rail transit initiative from Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement, which is now in the works.

(Caisse de dépôt et Placement)

Fortin said he was confident the Caisse will bring the LRT project to fruition more quickly than it took to build the overpass.

"They've got the resources. They've got the expertise. They've got the know-how to move quickly on a project like this, and they're working on tight deadlines," Fortin said.

The Caisse has said it believes the LRT network can be up and running by 2020.