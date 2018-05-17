Dollard-des-Ormeaux's expanded community centre goes green

The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux in Montreal's West Island has officially opened its expanded community centre, a model of sustainability with its geothermal heating and Quebec timber structure.

The addition got the nod from DDO's council after the city recognized the need for more space.

"We saw that there was an increase in needs from the associations and from the community in general," said DDO mayor Alex Bottausci.

Bottausci says roughly 25,000 people use the DDO community centre every week.

"In terms of space, we were simply running out."

DDO mayor Alex Bottausci says members of the community can use the new rooms for meetings or various activities. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Going green

The $5.5-million expansion was made possible with a provincial government subsidy of $5.2 million.

The design is environmentally friendly, starting with its timber structure.

"The structural aspects of wood are the same as a concrete structure or a steel structure," said Érick Laliberté, the project manager.

"When you come in the building, it gives you a space where you can feel at home."

DDO's council also decided to use geothermal energy to heat and cool the building.

A terrasse has been built on the building's rooftop, where vegetables will be grown. It also will serve as a space for citizens to meet.