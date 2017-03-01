The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after cars parked in a Dollard-des-Ormeaux driveway were damaged by fire overnight.

Police say calls for the fire, at a home on Myconos Street near Martinique Street, started coming in around 1:40 a.m.

Two cars were on fire. In total, three cars were damaged, according to Const. Benoit Boisselle.

Montreal firefighters at the scene told police that fire's intensity suggests an accelerant was used to start it, Boisselle said.

No one was hurt. There are no witnesses, no suspects and no surveillance video to consult.

Police are bringing the cars to an operational centre to be analyzed.