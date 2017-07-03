People in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood came together this weekend to raise money for kids whose families struggle to afford their team sports.

On Sunday, a charity basketball tournament organized by members of the DJ collective Thug Mansion Family took place in Oscar Peterson Park.

Each participant paid $25 and proceeds went to the Thug Mansion Family Sports Foundation.

Organizer Nate Husser said some parents in the neighbourhood don't have room in their budget for sports fees. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

One of the organizers, Nate Husser, said the money it takes to enrol a child in sports is more than many people can afford.

"It's a low-income housing area, so many parents don't have a job, [are] on welfare, or just can't afford to pay that extra $200 that they need," Husser said.

Another organizer, Kadeem Boyce, said he grew up playing sports and sees it as something that can open doors for kids from low-income households.

"I have a few friends in that category who feel sports is their only way out," Boyce said.

"So they choose to play sports and hopefully it gets them a free education."

About 60 people came out to show their support.

Organizer Kadeem Boyce grew up playing sports in and around Oscar Peterson Park. (Navneet Pall/CBC)