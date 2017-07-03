People in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood came together this weekend to raise money for kids whose families struggle to afford their team sports.
On Sunday, a charity basketball tournament organized by members of the DJ collective Thug Mansion Family took place in Oscar Peterson Park.
Each participant paid $25 and proceeds went to the Thug Mansion Family Sports Foundation.
One of the organizers, Nate Husser, said the money it takes to enrol a child in sports is more than many people can afford.
"It's a low-income housing area, so many parents don't have a job, [are] on welfare, or just can't afford to pay that extra $200 that they need," Husser said.
Another organizer, Kadeem Boyce, said he grew up playing sports and sees it as something that can open doors for kids from low-income households.
"I have a few friends in that category who feel sports is their only way out," Boyce said.
"So they choose to play sports and hopefully it gets them a free education."
About 60 people came out to show their support.