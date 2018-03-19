The 15 members of a new roundtable tasked with tackling discrimination and diversity issues in the city will be announced today by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Made up of members from Montreal's different cultural communities, the roundtable will meet regularly at City Hall during the next year, with the goal of making municipal services more inclusive and representative.

After campaigning on a promise to make her administration representative of Montreal's diversity, Plante was criticized for naming an executive committee that had no visible minorities.

"It's a shortcoming, clearly, the [lack] of cultural diversity, in the city council in general," she said at the time.