Quebec City police are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after a dog was found disfigured and abandoned behind a Quebec City apartment building over the weekend.

The apartment's new tenant arrived Sunday to find the dog with part of its face torn off.

The dog, seen here in a photo blurred to hide the gruesome injury, had to be euthanized because of the extent of its injuries. (Facebook/Fidèles Moustachus)

Audrey Belleau, an employee of the Fidèles Moustachus rescue, was sent to retrieve the dog and said she was shocked by what she found.

"These are things that are difficult to experience," she said. "Not only was the animal suffering, but you could hear it suffering."

The dog had to be euthanized and the rescue has lodged a criminal complaint with Quebec City police.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they have opened an investigation.

Quebec's Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA) responded to the news with a statement denouncing the dog's abuse, which it called "frankly disgusting."

SPA president Felix Tremblay said he hopes prosecutors will be "as severe as possible with the owner or owners of this dog."

Rescue reports 80 per cent increase in strays in June

Fideles Moustachus reported that 24 animals were surrendered voluntarily in the lead up to July 1, when a majority of rental leases expire around Quebec.

Another 36 strays were recovered and 42 animals were adopted between June 25 and July 2.

"It's a big month — that's an 80 per cent increase in strays over May, and a 50 per cent increase in animals surrendered voluntarily," said Fideles Moustachus spokesperson Vicky Lamontagne.