Dimitri Galanis, a champion of Montreal's Greek community, passed away last night at the age of 74.

As the owner of Parc Avenue's Mythos Ouzeri Estiatorio restaurant, many considered Galanis to have contributed to the vibrancy of the Greek community in Montreal.

For Jimmy Zoubris, advisor to Mayor Valérie Plante and prominent member of Montreal's Greek community, it's hard to imagine going to Mythos without seeing Galanis.

"Dimitri Galanis was a character. Always had a smile, laugh, opinion and advice to share," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Zoubris, who is a friend of the family, told CBC News Galanis had cancer.

Zoubris said that Galanis was quite successful in the garment industry before going into dining and entertainment.

"He was successful in promoting Greek and Hellenism in Montreal," Zoubris said, calling Galanis one of the first people to bring artists from Greece to play events and shows in Montreal.

Galanis is survived by his four children, Niki, Voula, Fani and Costas.

Mythos Ouzeri Estiatorio will be closed until Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. due to Galanis's passing.

The founder of Mythos Ouzeri on Parc Ave, Dimitri Galanis, has died. Restaurant will be closed until Wed evening #dimitrigalanis #mythos pic.twitter.com/BBGbnzZks0 — @simon_nak

'His exceptional passion set him apart'

In his Facebook tribute, Zoubris wrote that while speaking about ways to promote Greek business in Montreal, he and Galanis would often disagree.

"But that just made the next conversation more fun," he wrote.

In one of many messages of condolence that are flooding Facebook, Alexandros Batsoulis wrote about having "lost a true legend."

"Dimitri was loved by many. A great man who was an inspiration to all those who knew him," Batsoulis said in the post that was shared on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"He contributed tremendously to the Greek community and his exceptional passion set him apart from many."