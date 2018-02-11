A generator breakdown led to more than than 16,000 litres of diesel spilling on the railway track north of Port-Cartier, located in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

The director of communications for steel and mining company ArcelorMittal, Dina Guralnik, said they reported the incident to Quebec's Environment Ministry.

An alarm signaled a generator failure around 7 a.m. Saturday, but the flow could have started even earlier, Guralnik said.

The generator was used to power a siding switch in the sector because the area isn't serviced by Hydro-Québec.

The train was heading north, in the direction of Fermont, Que. (Radio-Canada)

A worker from Urgence-Environnement is in contact with the company and was supposed to arrive on the scene, Sunday.

The company's environmental specialist was also dispatched by helicopter.