The Quebec provincial police's major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death involving a newborn.

Hospital officials alerted Deux-Montagnes police to the death Sunday afternoon. It is unclear how old the infant was.

That night, the investigation was transferred to provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Marc Tessier said "elements of the investigation" led to that transfer, though he wouldn't elaborate.

Investigators have visited the mother's home and are interviewing witnesses, he said.