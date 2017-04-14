If you're heading anywhere by car this weekend that requires taking Highway 25 through the Laurentians, prepare for a 5.5-kilometre detour near Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

A hole measuring seven metres deep and nine metres wide developed next to the highway there last week, causing a portion of the road to collapse.

The recent warm weather and heavy rain increased the flow of water under the road, leading to the collapse, Quebec's Transport Ministry said.

Concerns that more of the road could give way forced the MTQ to close the highway Thursday until further notice.

Highway 25 Southbound is closed between Rang de la Rivière Nord and rang du Ruisseau-des-Anges Sud.

Highway 25 Northbound is closed to traffic between Exit 44 (R-339) and the next entrance.

MTQ spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun detailed the following detours around the affected area:

Heading south toward Montreal : Drivers have to go on Route Saint-Philippe (formerly known as route 125) to Rang de la Rivières Sud, which they follow to Rang du Ruisseau des Anges.



: Drivers have to go on Route Saint-Philippe (formerly known as route 125) to Rang de la Rivières Sud, which they follow to Rang du Ruisseau des Anges. Heading north away from Montreal: Take exit 44 on Highway 25 to Route 339. Follow 339 to Route Saint-Philippe, which you take to Route 158.

There's no timeline for when the road will reopen.