Guy Ouellette, the Liberal MNA who left caucus last week after being arrested by UPAC, the province's anti-corruption unit, now says UPAC was trying to muzzle him to prevent him from revealing damning information.

Ouellette made the comments in an interview recorded last Friday with French-Language radio station 98.5 FM. The station broadcast a clip of the interview this morning.

"The events of this week lead me to believe that UPAC will do anything to muzzle me — a parliamentarian — so that I can't give my version or inform the population of all the manoeuvres of intimidation currently being carried out by this same unit," Ouellette said.

UPAC arrested Oullette last Wednesday in connection with an investigation looking at leaked documents. He was never charged and released the next day.

According to 98.5 FM host and former PQ MNA Bernard Drainville, Ouellette and a former analyst for the Transport Ministry, Annie Trudel, took refuge at the station's studios Friday. Drainville said the pair was concerned they were being followed.

Allegations against UPAC, AMF

In an interview with the Journal de Montreal published Monday, Trudel said she was was also briefly detained by UPAC agents last week.

Trudel told the Journal that Ouellette has information about an alleged scheme involving UPAC, the province's securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés financiers (AMF), and a consulting firm.

The AMF, with the support of UPAC, is responsible for certifying companies that want to bid on large public contracts. That system was established after revelations of widespread corruption at the Charbonneau commission.

Former Transport Ministry analyst Annie Trudel waits her turn to testify at a legislature committee June 8, 2016 at Quebec's National Assembly. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Trudel alleged that the AMF would suggest to companies hoping to bid on public contracts to work with a particular consulting firm in order to get certified. She said this consulting firm would then allegedly charge additional fees for unexpected work.

Trudel said this could qualify as collusion, but she offered no tangible proof.

She said she discovered this alleged scheme and told Ouellette about it.

CBC News has not independently verified Trudel's allegations.

AMF denies allegations

The AMF responded to those allegations in a statement Monday morning.

"The AMF is anxious to deny loud and clear the allegations made this morning, which refer to an 'alleged ploy involving UPAC, the AMF and a consulting firm,'" the statement reads. "These allegations are not only untrue and completely gratuitous, but they undermine the repuatation and integrity of all AMF staff."

UPAC has not returned calls from CBC.

Sources have told Radio-Canada that Ouellette wants to return to the National Assembly by Wednesday, at the latest, to give his version of events, but he fears UPAC may try to prevent him from doing so.