A 24-year-old man is facing mischief charges after the car he was driving went through the window of a Caisse Desjardins early Wednesday.

Montreal police Const. Raphael Bergeron says the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at the building on St-Laurent Boulevard near Jarry Street, in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

No one was hurt.

Bergeron says police have determined robbery was not a motive and drugs and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

It is still unclear, however, why the driver wound up crashing into the credit union, he said.

