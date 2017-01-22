Orange cones returned to Saint-Denis Street on Saturday, but these ones had traffic stopped for a different reason.

The traffic cone-inspired soapbox cars were featured in a race organized as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

They went bumper to bumper with others based on mainstays of Quebec culture such as poutine, lumberjacks, the Montreal Canadiens, and Mexican beach holidays.

Build things, have fun

Les Spitfires YUL375 spent more than 500 hours building their soapbox car. (Antoni Nerestant / CBC)

Soapbox car races are themselves a big part of Quebec culture and Patrice Jacques and his team jumped at the opportunity to participate.

The theatre and cinema props building teacher at John Abbott College said he and his teammates put more than 500 hours into their car — a miniature replica of the legendary Spitfire fighter plane from World World Two.

They even made sure the plane's interior was as authentic as possible, except for the eyes on the windscreen.

Les Spitfires YUL375 soapbox car came complete with authentic cockpit detailing. (CBC)

"We were kind of goofing around, it was late. We drew some eyes on it, just for the giggles, and said 'you know what...this was a good idea,'" Jacques said.

That spirit was key, said driver Jean-Philippe Morin.

"It's mainly about having fun with friends," he said.

Les Spitfires YUL375 placed third in the "Ludique" category, behind La Pout-Pout Poutine and Playa Del Racing's winning lounge chair on wheels.