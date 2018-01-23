After his film Blade Runner 2049 was nominated for five Oscars, Montreal-based film director Denis Villeneuve said he felt honoured, but disappointed that the Academy failed to recognize the soundtrack of his film.

"I think what [composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch] did for the movie, the score of the movie, was by far one of the best this year," Villeneuve said.

Still, he said he's proud of his crew.

"As a film director I work very closely with those people to bring my vision to the screen, and I work with great artists and I owe them a lot," Villeneuve said.

The Oscar nominations for Blade Runner 2049 include:

Cinematography.

Sound editing.

Sound mixing.

Visual effects.

Production design.

Film recognized for its artistry, Villeneuve says

Actors Ryan Gosling (left) and Harrison Ford star in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049. (Warner Brothers)

These are all in 'craft' categories, not bigger ones like directing or best picture. Villeneuve said the fact that the movie is "a hybrid" was perhaps part of the reason for this.

"It's very uncommon for a movie that didn't do well at the box office in the United States to get a nomination for best picture," he said, adding that the film was recognized for its artistry regardless.

Villeneuve was nominated for best director in 2016 for his film Arrival, starring Amy Adams. The film won in the category of Best Sound Editing.

This year's Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning.