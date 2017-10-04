Denis Soulard, a provincial police investigator deployed to Lac-Mégantic on July 6, 2013, after the fatal train wreck, says Thomas Harding, the conductor of the runaway train on the day it derailed and exploded, was helpful to police in the hours after the tragedy.

Harding, 56, is one of three co-accused in connection with the rail disaster, along with Richard Labrie, 59, and Jean Demaitre, 53. The former Montreal Maine and Atlantic (MMA) Railway employees are all charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death — one for each of the victims of the tragedy.

Soulard took the stand at the Sherbrooke courthouse on Wednesday, the third day of the trial.

He told the court it was his job to find Harding on the morning of the explosions, but he got a call from his supervisor telling him Harding had gone to the police station and was waiting to meet him.

Soulard told the jury he didn't know anything about trains or railways, but he wanted to know about the brakes, the engine and the fire on one of the locomotives for the purpose of his investigation.

Soulard said Harding accompanied him and another investigator to the locomotive he'd been driving the previous day and told them everything they wanted to know.

'He collaborated 100%'

"He collaborated 100 per cent," Soulard said. "He answered every question we could have about trains."

Soulard said he also remembered Harding pointing out some important documents in the locomotive.

SQ investigator Denis Soulard told jurors at the Lac-Mégantic trial that former MMA engineer Thomas Harding was waiting for him at the police station to offer his assistance the morning after the fatal derailment and explosions. (Daniel Mailloux/Radio-Canada)

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Gaétan Bourassa, Soulard told the jury he'd met Bourassa's client, Jean Demaitre — the former operations manager for MMA — in the parking lot of the police station in Lac-Mégantic on the same day.

Soulard said Demaitre contacted his supervisor and granted police access to MMA's audio recordings and emails at the company's Farnham office.

The trial continues, with a fifth witness due to testify before the 14-member jury and Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas Wednesday afternoon.