Denis Coderre has found a new job as a consultant to a digital media company.

The former Montreal mayor will serve as a special adviser for Stingray. He will provide advice on how to work with government as the company seeks to expand into international markets, according to a statement from Stingray.

Stingray, headquartered in Montreal, is a provider of music and video services, including TV channels, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps.

"As an unwavering supporter of Montreal entrepreneurship, I am thrilled to join Stingray in an advisory position," Coderre said in a statement.

Coderre, a former federal cabinet minister, served as mayor from 2013 to 2017. He lost the mayoral election to Valérie Plante last fall.

Stingray has close to 400 employees worldwide.

