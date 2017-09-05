Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre's son, Alexandre Coderre, has pleaded guilty to fraudulently purchasing nearly $16,700 in online services.

Coderre's lawyer, Conrad Lord, said his client has attended therapy to deal with cyber addiction and added he has the support of both parents.

In total, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts: four counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of mischief.

He attended his court appearance on Tuesday with his mother.

Lied about identity theft

Between 2015 and 2016, he paid for online services using a credit card. He later called the financial institution to report identity theft, saying he wasn't responsible for the purchases.

According to his lawyer, the fraud — which totalled nearly $16,700 — was spent on "chat" services while he was living with his parents in the borough of Montreal North.

"My client lost his way, he lost control," said Lord. "He was cyber-dependent."

Lord said Coderre has been in therapy since April. He is attending university and works 20 hours per week at a supermarket. His lawyer said he will repay the amount of the fraud.

Investigation triggered by mayor

The investigation began when Denis Coderre contacted the head of Montreal Police, Philippe Pichet in January 2016, believing his son was a victim of fraud.

When the investigators met with him, Alexandre Coderre continued to lie, leading to the charge of mischief.

The case was eventually transferred to the Sûreté du Québec.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.