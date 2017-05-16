Mayor Denis Coderre is denying he told a Montreal police officer who was issuing him a ticket that he would be her "future boss."

An investigation report by the Montreal police's internal affairs division, made public yesterday, gives a police officer's account of what happened when she issued a ticket to Coderre in 2012 for using an expired licence.

The report was written by Montreal police internal affairs investigator Normand Borduas, who is testifying before the Chamberland commission into police surveillance of journalists.

The officer told investigators Coderre told her he would be her boss one day. She said she did not know who Coderre was at the time.

He became the city's mayor the following year.

The mayor's office had said it wouldn't be commenting on the report, but at a city council meeting Tuesday morning Coderre denied making the remark.

La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé was put under police surveillance after asking questions about that same ticket.

Lagacé's revelation was the first a series of similar discoveries that led to the creation of the commission, being led by Jacques Chamberland, an appeals court judge with 45 years of experience.

Coderre announced Tuesday that he too would be appearing before the commission. Radio-Canada has confirmed Coderre will testify next month.

CBC/Radio-Canada is a participant in the commission.

'Troubling' behaviour, says city opposition

The alleged comment is raising the alarm of the city's opposition.

Projet Montréal councillor Alex Norris called the alleged comment "totally unacceptable," adding that it was "borderline intimidation."

"He seems to see himself as the boss of the police, that the police are working for him personally rather than for all Montrealers, and that's what's troubling about this behaviour," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The report also said Coderre's press secretary at the time gave Lagacé's cell phone number to police before they started monitoring him.