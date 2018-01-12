Denis Coderre's old party has a new name again — and this time it wasn't rejected.

The official opposition at Montreal's City Hall has officially changed its moniker from Équipe Denis Coderre​ to Ensemble Montréal.

"This new name reflects who we are," said Lionel Perez, the party's interim leader.

The party had been looking to change its name since Coderre stepped down from the party in November, after he was defeated by Valérie Plante.

In December, the party tried to adopt the name of Mouvement Montréal but it was rejected by Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer. Another group had made a request for that name just before they did.

Ensemble Montréal has 38 elected officials under its banner, including 24 city councillors and 14 borough councillors.