Denis Coderre is officially in the running to be the mayor of Montreal. Again.

The incumbent mayor handed in his nomination papers at City Hall Friday morning, and told reporters that after four years of getting things done, he and his team plan to do more of the same if they win a second mandate.

"I want to thank the population for allowing me, during these last four years, to do things that brought back pride and integrity to Montreal," he said.

"We're asking the people now to let us continue this work together."

Coderre was flanked by some of the members of his team, which he boasted features a number of people under 35 and 47 female candidates out of 103.

He will officially launch his campaign tonight at 7:30 p.m. at an event at the Centre Pierre-Charbonneau, near the Olympic Stadium.

It's all about tangible results, both candidates say

Coderre said he isn't interested in mudslinging and negative campaigning because he feels like voters "deserve better."

"Our role isn't to give [sound bites] and win the verbal battle, our role is to ensure that at the end of the line, there are tangible results and there are things that let people say things are better in Montreal."

Valérie Plante, who heads opposition party Projet Montréal, was also at city hall Friday morning, holding a media availability of her own.

Tough to tell but Plante and Coderre holding event about 25 feet apart outside City Hall #polmun #PolMtl pic.twitter.com/uRN4ZUGc9G — @jonmontpetit

She said the party has been working for weeks to make sure voters know what they're about.

"What we want is mobility, housing for all Montrealers, especially families, and concrete actions to make sure our main arteries and intersections are safe," she said.

Plante held an event to launch her campaign Monday night.