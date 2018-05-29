Denis Coderre may have bent rules to pull off Formula E, but there's no sign he profited

A day after a scathing report by Montreal's inspector general slammed former mayor Denis Coderre for his role in arranging the controversial 2017 Formula E electric car race, the current mayor, Valérie Plante, isn't ruling out turning the file over to Quebec's anti-corruption unit.

Reporters asked Plante Tuesday morning at an event she was attending in Quebec City if she thought UPAC should get involved.

"The city's lawyers are looking at it right now to see what could be done, but we're not ruling out anything," Plante said.

"The fact that an elected official decided to circumvent the law to get what he wanted is unjustified," she said.

Plante cancelled this year's race last December, calling it a "financial fiasco."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters in Quebec City Thursday she's not ruling out asking UPAC to investigate Coderre's handling of the Formula E race. (Radio-Canada)

Inspector general Denis Gallant found that Coderre ignored repeated warnings from the city's own lawyers and broke rules when he set up a non-profit corporation to organize and promote the race.

Gallant concluded that Coderre only set up the non-profit corporation as a means of obtaining grants and subsidies from other levels of government.

He said in his report that the non-profit company was essentially an empty shell, and that the mayor's office and private promoter Evenko made all the major decisions about the race and organized it.

'He didn't follow the law'

François Cardinal, the chief editorial writer for La Presse, covered Coderre during his time as mayor.

François Cardinal, the chief editorial writer for La Presse, said even if Denis Coderre didn't profit personally from bending the rules to finance the Formula E event, the inspector general's scathing report will make it hard for him to make a political comeback. (Radio-Canada) What Gallant is alleging is serious, Cardinal told CBC.

"He didn't follow the rules. He didn't follow the law. He didn't do what he was supposed to do," Cardinal said.

After the report's release Monday, Coderre said he didn't believe he did anything wrong and that he disagreed with Gallant's interpretation of some of the facts.

Coderre also said he was a passionate supporter of the race and believed it would help promote the use of electric vehicles.

"It's not because it's a laudable cause that you can do whatever you want," Cardinal said.

Driven by ego

Despite that, Cardinal doesn't believe it's necessary for police to investigate.

"Nobody is saying that he put some money in his pockets or he did shady things for bad reasons," Cardinal said.

He believes Coderre was motivated by hubris and by the desire to leave a legacy.

"Mayor Coderre was a mayor who was driven by his ego, for any project that he worked on," Cardinal said.

"He told me personally how this project was something he wanted to leave behind for Montreal after he left office and how thought it would eventually replace the Formula One race," Cardinal said.

"I think it was ego — but also the fact that he wanted it so much."

Nothing pocketed by ex-mayor

The inspector general's report offers no evidence that Coderre personally profited from bending the rules.

Criminal defence attorney Eric Sutton told CBC News in order to lay a charge such as breach of trust or fraud, police and prosecutors would have to show that Coderre got something out of it.

"There would have to be some evidence of what we call valuable consideration, which is often understood to be something like cash, or some tangible benefit, that flows to an elected official," said Sutton.

He said without such evidence, it's doubtful police will investigate the matter.

Heavy political price

Cardinal said he believes Coderre has already paid a heavy price.

"The main reason why he lost the election last fall was because of this Formula E story," Cardinal said.

The Formula E race uprooted the lives of residents and merchants in the east end of downtown Montreal, and anger over the inconvenience may have contributed to Denis Coderre's electoral loss last fall. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press) Outrage over the inconvenience to residents and businesses and Coderre's refusal to talk about the number of tickets sold reached a fever pitch during the campaign.

With yesterday's report, Cardinal said things are even worse for Coderre now.

Coderre has mostly laid low since his election loss until a few weeks ago, when he seemed to be testing the spotlight again.

He filled in as a commentator for a week on a popular Montreal morning radio show, and he gave a confessional interview in a highly promoted TV appearance on TVA, in which he didn't rule out returning as a candidate for mayor in the next municipal election.

Cardinal thinks the inspector general's report puts the brakes on that for now.

"For his rivals, it would be so easy to just take out this scathing report, and we will all remember what Denis Coderre was when he was a mayor," said Cardinal.

"Maybe he won't be coming back for awhile to city hall."