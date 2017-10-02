Montreal mayoral candidate Denis Coderre cut through chants of "Denis, Denis, Denis" from members of his team as he launched into his election platform promises.

Coderre outlined a vision from the Centre for Sustainable Development on Ste-Catherine Street West.

It included upgrading infrastructure, making Montreal a smart city and investing in transportation.

He also spoke about his past term as mayor, saying that he has always governed with "responsibility and integrity."

"In four years, we've accomplished what others would put 10 years into," Coderre said.

He acknowledged that some of the work done by his administration drew the ire of Montrealers — like vast road construction projects.

He said the work was needed, and it included the "rehabilitation" of 51 kilometres of road and water pipes.

"That's why we were elected, short-term pain, long-term gain," he said.

Coderre's platform did not include any cost breakdowns or estimates on the promises being made.

Quebec's municipal elections will take place Nov. 5th.