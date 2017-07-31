A scuba diver has died after having difficulty breathing while in the water off Percé, Que., about 60 kilometres south of Gaspé.

According to provincial police, when the man started showing signs of difficulty, a woman with him tried to help by offering him air from her own regulator — the device which reduces the pressure of the compressed air in a scuba tank and delivers it to the diver.

However, police said, the man continued to struggle to breathe.

"The man was reportedly brought back to the Percé wharf by a boat that accompanied the divers," Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told Radio-Canada.

Police received an emergency call around 4 p.m.

Bilodeau said the man was transported to a hospital in Chandler, about 40 kilometres southwest of Percé, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was reportedly a tourist who dived regularly. His death has been ruled an accident, and not due to a criminal act or negligence.