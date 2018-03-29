Death of man who fell from Laval balcony during police raid under investigation

Quebec's Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) is investigating after a 36-year-old man died after attempting to jump from one balcony to another during a police operation at a Laval apartment building.

Police stormed a seventh floor apartment in Laval on Thursday as part of a drug investigation, the BEI said in a statement.

The man, who was in the apartment at the time of the police raid, ran to the balcony and threw something off the building, the bureau said.

The BEI said the man then unsuccessfully attempted to jump to another balcony on the same floor, but he fell.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Ten BEI investigators have been assigned to the case and the Sureté du Québec will also assist in the investigation.

The bureau investigates incidents in which people die or are seriously injured while in custody or while interacting with police.

It has asked anyone who may have witnessed what happened to communicate with them through their website.