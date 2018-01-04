De Gascogne bakery has declared bankruptcy, prompting the abrupt closure of its seven stores in the greater Montreal area.

Some employees and their union were informed late Wednesday evening that the locks would be changed and the production centre would no longer be in operation as of Thursday 4 a.m.

According to the union Travailleurs et travailleuses unis de l'alimentation et du commerce (TUAC), roughly 175 workers lost their jobs.

At the Westmount location on Sherbrooke Street, customers found a note taped to the door stating that the company "was forced to put an end to its operations for commercial reasons."

In an interview with The Canadian Press, union leader Pierre Plante said the company will pay employees for the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 3, but nothing else.

"There are employees who didn't take their vacation days yet, who had five weeks of vacation, accumulated sick leave. They're going to lose all this."

Plante, the union's pointman on Gascogne bakeries, said he knew the industry has been struggling over the last decade but he never imagined a sudden closure.

Of the 175 workers, about 40 per cent of them were full-time employees, with wages varying between $11.25 and $20 an hour.

The company was founded in 1957 by Francis and Lucie Cabanes, who immigrated to Quebec in 1952. Jean-Michel et Anne-Marie Cabanes then ran the family business.