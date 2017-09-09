Quebec daycare educators have voted to give their union a six-day strike mandate as negotiations with the provincial government continue to stall.

The CSN, the union representing the workers, said that 95 per cent of educators voted in favour on Saturday during a special general assembly held at the Olympic Stadium.

They represent about 2,800 daycare workers in Montreal and Laval.

Daycare workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015. The other main sticking points are salaries, retirement, and services offered to children.