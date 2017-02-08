A daycare administrator is facing charges of possession of child pornography.

Christopher Pattichis, 42, was arrested during a raid at a home in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

His computer was seized.

Pattichis is the administrator of Les Canaries daycare, on Rome Boulevard in Brossard.

Longueuil police say he was never alone with any children from the daycare.

"We want to reassure people. He was not a child care worker at the daycare. He was never in the presence of children alone. He was always accompanied by a daycare worker," said Longueuil police spokeswoman Mélanie Mercille.

"Also, the pictures found [on the computer] were not pictures of any children from the daycare."

Mercille added that child protective services and Quebec's family ministry have been advised, given the nature of the charges.

Pattichis' daycares have made headlines before.

At the daycare Les Canaries 2 in Lasalle, a daycare worker was dismissed for hitting a child.

Meanwhile, in 2012, two directors from the chain of daycares "G-Souriant" were accused of hitting an employee.