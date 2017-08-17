Daybreak Montreal
Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 6:00 AM ET
Daybreak Montreal Simulcast Edition
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Mainly Clear
16°C
Québec
Partly Cloudy
10°C
Longueuil
Mostly Cloudy
17°C
Mirabel
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Sherbrooke
Cloudy
12°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- StatsCan to release updated language data following bungled census results
- Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
- Franco-Manitoban lawyer beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- 45-year-old man dies in Saint-Leonard shooting outside soccer game
- 'We won't forget you': Montreal street to be named after Daisy Sweeney
- No niqabs on public buses? Confusion reigns after surprise amendments to Quebec bill
- Quebec sisters offer hearty meals at pay-what-you-can café
- Rally in front of Quebec City U.S. Consulate protests racism in solidarity with Charlottesville
- Flood victim's restaurant, home in limbo after Quebec denies financial assistance
- Does Canada take the threat of far-right extremism seriously?
Top News Headlines
- No one should be surprised at Trump's thoughts about Charlottesville: Keith Boag
- Worried about PC Financial's move to CIBC? Here's what you need to know
- 'A broken system': Why workers are fighting mandatory mail-order drug plans
- Here's when to start watching the solar eclipse
- U.S. opens NAFTA talks with focus on trade balance — and a deficit of facts
Most Viewed
Don't Miss
-
Montrealer sole resident of condo building after other units rented on Airbnb
-
Misleading social media messages entice Haitian asylum seekers to come to Canada
-
MUHC investigating death of Indigenous woman who left hospital without being treated
-
The secret life of Alexandre Cazes, alleged dark web mastermind
-
Your guide to Montreal's free, family-friendly summer activities
-
Life in the dark: A blind woman's experience living undocumented in Montreal
-
Blog
CBC/QWF Writer-in-residence
-
Montreal Together
Your guide to Montreal's hidden Indigenous character
-
Here is every major flood in Quebec since 1928
-
New Podcast
Montreapolis: Inside the lives of 8 people making modern Montreal
-
INTERACTIVE
Tour Montreal's historic architecture, starting in the 1600s
-
Infographic
William in, Guillaume out: How baby names reflect changes in Quebec's values
-
Public washrooms make comeback in Montreal, 85 years after Camillien Houde's make-work initiative
-
IN DEPTH
Scions of Anglo Montreal sell off the family heirlooms
-
IN DEPTH
'That day was like a scythe': Montreal and the casualty lists of Vimy Ridge