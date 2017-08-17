Daybreak Montreal

Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Daybreak Montreal0:00

Daybreak Montreal Simulcast Edition

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Montréal

Mainly Clear

16°C

Québec

Partly Cloudy

10°C

Longueuil

Mostly Cloudy

17°C

Mirabel

Mostly Cloudy

14°C

Sherbrooke

Cloudy

12°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss