The architect behind the Pointe-à-Callière Museum and the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, Dan Hanganu, died Thursday at 78.

Hanganu is known for his contribution to Montreal's urban landscape over the past 40 years.

"This exceptional man inspired generations of young, Montreal architects," Mayor Denis Coderre said Friday.

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal is one of the many projects connected to Hanganu. (Michel Brunelle/Hanganu.com)

Hanganu was born in Romania and came to Montreal in 1970. He was an architect in his home country and worked for a decade under the Ceausescu regime.

In 1978, he founded Dan Hanganu Architects.

Some of the works his firm conceptualized include the Marc-Favreau Library, the McGill University Law Library and the workshops of the Cirque du Soleil.

Hanganu received numerous distinctions over the course of his life, including becoming an officer in the Order of Canada in 2010 and an officer in the Ordre national du Québec in 2005.