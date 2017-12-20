Starting Wednesday, there's a new way for cyclists to travel between Montreal and the South Shore.

The Longueuil transit authority (RTL) has created a shuttle bus for cyclists whose usual route, the Jacques Cartier Bridge bike path, is closed for the winter.

The VéloBus Jacques-Cartier will run every 20 minutes between the Longueuil and Papineau Metro stations, only on weekdays.

The service isn't free — passengers will have to pay the RTL fare rates in order to catch a ride.

The first departure to Montreal is at 6 a.m. and the last departure toward Longueuil is at 6:40 p.m.

Up to 10 cyclists can take the bus at a time. They will have to bring bungee cords or other elastic straps in order to secure their bike while riding the bus.

The service will be offered until April 13.

The project is being done in partnership with the federal bridge authority, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), which oversees the bike path and closes it every year in the winter right before the first snowfall.

Many cycling advocates say the path should stay open year round, but the bridge authority says it first has to find a way to remove the snow from the path.

The JCCBI is spending $1.67 million this winter to test out different ways to remove the snow and ice.