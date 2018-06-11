New
Cyclist killed in collision with truck in Rosemont
Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and sex of victim are still unknown.
A cyclist has died after a collision with a transport truck in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.
The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of St-Zotique Street and 19th Avenue, according to Const. Benoit Boisselle.
St-Zotique is closed between 18th and 20th avenues for the investigation.