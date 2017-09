A cyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a car this morning in the Ville-Marie borough, Montreal police say.

The 24-year-old man was struck at the intersection of Ontario Street and St-Laurent Boulevard.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Ontario Street when he hit the cyclist. Police say he was driving with a learner's permit.

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital and he is expected to recover.

Investigators are on the scene.