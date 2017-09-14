A cyclist in her 60s was hit by a school bus at the intersection of des Pins and Parc avenues at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

When paramedics arrived at the scene the woman was unconscious, but they managed to stabilize her, according to Urgences-Santé.

The woman was then transported to hospital where she is in critical condition.

The driver of the bus was treated for shock, as was the woman's husband, who was pedalling with her but was not injured.

Police cannot confirm whether the school bus was carrying passengers at the time the cyclist was struck.

Collision between bus and a cyclist who is seriously injured.

Avoid the area : avenue du Parc, between Sherbrooke & Mont-Royal#Mtltraffic — @SPVM

There are frequent pedestrian and cyclist accidents on Parc Avenue, despite attempts by the city to improve the thoroughfare's safety.

A woman was killed in January 2016 as she ran jogged across Parc Avenue at the pedestrian crossing in front of the Georges-Étienne Cartier statue, just 650 metres away from the site of Thursday's collision.

In August 2016, another pedestrian was killed crossing Parc Avenue at Bernard Street, after she was hit by a car. Two days later, a cyclist was doored on Parc Avenue, just half a block from that spot.