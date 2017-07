A cyclist has died following a collision with a truck on Saturday evening.

The 44-year-old man was hit at around 6 p.m. on Bruxelles Avenue, at the intersection of Monselet Street in the Montreal North borough. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died hours later.

Police said the cyclist went through the intersection without stopping.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.