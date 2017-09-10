Road closures and parking restrictions are in effect today all around Mount Royal for the annual Grand Prix Cycling race.

Twenty teams will compete, lapping the 12-kilometre circuit more than a dozen times.

The race runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most of the closures will be in effect until 5 p.m.

According to the city, parking is prohibited along the entire race route.

The circuit will mean a number of road closures. (gpcqm.ca)

The following streets will be closed during the race:

Côte-des-Neiges Road East from Remembrance Road to Gatineau Avenue. (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

from Remembrance Road to Gatineau Avenue. (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gatineau Avenue from Côte-des-Neiges Road to Maréchal Avenue. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

from Côte-des-Neiges Road to Maréchal Avenue. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.) ​ Maréchal Avenue from Gatineau Avenue to Decelles Avenue. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

from Gatineau Avenue to Decelles Avenue. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Decelles Avenue from Maréchal Avenue to de la Tour and Queen-Mary Road. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

from Maréchal Avenue to de la Tour and Queen-Mary Road. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard from de la Rampe (Louis-Colin) to Vincent D'Indy Avenue. (8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

For residents who live in the enclosed area, there will be an exit where vehicles can pass through at the intersection of Gatineau and Queen-Mary.

Police will be on hand to help residents in and out of the zone.

Parking is not allowed on the following streets:

Côte-des-Neiges Road from Hill Park Circle Road to Queen Mary Road (until 5 p.m.)

from Hill Park Circle Road to Queen Mary Road (until 5 p.m.) Gatineau Avenue from Côte-des-Neiges Road to Maréchal Avenue (until 5 p.m.)

from Côte-des-Neiges Road to Maréchal Avenue (until 5 p.m.) Maréchal Avenue from Gatineau Avenue to Decelles Avenue (until 5 p.m.)

from Gatineau Avenue to Decelles Avenue (until 5 p.m.) Decelles Avenue from Maréchal Avenue to Queen-Mary Road (until 5 p.m.)

from Maréchal Avenue to Queen-Mary Road (until 5 p.m.) Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard from Louis-Colin Avenue to Vincent-D'Indy Avenue (until 5 p.m.)

from Louis-Colin Avenue to Vincent-D'Indy Avenue (until 5 p.m.) Stirling Avenue from Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard to Willowdale Avenue (until 5 p.m.)

from Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard to Willowdale Avenue (until 5 p.m.) Queen Mary Road South from Victoria Sreet to Lavoie Street (until 6 p.m.)

In addition, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Côte-des-Neiges Road West will be a two-way street from Hill Park Circle Road to Queen-Mary Road.

During the event, pedestrians will be able to cross at unfenced areas when the route is free of cyclists.