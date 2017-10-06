A silent memorial ride in honour of cyclist Clément Ouimet will take place this afternoon on Mount Royal, where the 18 year old was fatally injured earlier this week in a collision with an SUV.

Cyclists will gather at the corner of Park and Mount Royal avenues at 3 p.m. and bike up Camillien-Houde Way, where the collision occurred Wednesday.

The event was organized by Cyclovia Camillien-Houde, a group that's been pushing to make the road car-free on Sundays during the summer.

Ouimet, a promising cyclist who raced with a Montreal team called ThePACK and Espoirs Élite Primeau cycling club in Laval, was coming down the mountain just south of the lookout on Camilien-Houde when an SUV travelling ahead of him suddenly made an illegal U-turn.

He couldn't stop in time and hit the vehicle. Ouimet suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital, where he died late Wednesday night.

Clément Ouimet's friends say biking along Camilien-Houde Way was one of his favourite activities. (Clément Ouimet/Facebook)

Police are still investigating and it's possible the driver will be charged.

Cyclist recalls 'horrible scene' after crash

Cyclist Pascal Marcoux happened upon the scene shortly after Ouimet collided with the SUV.

"His bike was destroyed. It was a horrible scene," he said.

Marcoux returned there yesterday to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial that's sprung up in memory of the cyclist.

Marcoux said he bikes the stretch two or three times a week to train and sees vehicles making U-turns "all the time."

"There are signs, but people are nuts," he said. "It's incredible."

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who is campaigning for re-election, said he's putting together a working group to look at the idea of limiting through traffic on the mountain.

Drivers would be able to access Mount Royal park and the lookout, but it would be impossible to cross from one end of the city to the other over the mountain.

Pascal Marcoux came across the aftermath of the collision and returned to the scene Thursday to leave flowers at a makeshift memorial to Clément Ouimet.

Marcoux said he would welcome such a move, but he would prefer a ban on all traffic on the mountain on Sundays so cyclists can do their thing without worry.

"In an ideal world, it would just be permanently off-limits to cars. That would be wonderful, but hey," he said.

Dream of a safer city for cyclists

Gabrielle Anctil, spokesperson for Ghost Bikes Montreal, said the group will be attending today's memorial ride for Ouimet.

She said whether a white ghost bike is erected at the scene of the collision is up to the young cyclist's family.

"For us it's really important to respect their will," Anctil said.

A small memorial for Ouimet has popped up near the site of the accident. (Radio-Canada)

As to the dangers for cyclists riding on Camilien-Houde, Anctil said they are well-known and cycling advocates have been calling for measures to curtail traffic there "for years and years and years."

Anctil said she would welcome a move to limit through traffic, but she also hopes the current election campaign will go beyond political promises and generate a more profound reflection on the kind of city Montreal should be.

"I think it's the time for us to come together and say 'let's build a city that's safer for vulnerable road users,'" she said.

"I would dream of seeing that city come to life."