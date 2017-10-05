An 18-year-old cyclist has died of his injuries after colliding with an SUV on Mount Royal, Montreal police confirmed.

The incident happened on Camilien-Houde Way, between the lookout and Côte-Ste-Catherine Road, Wednesday afternoon.

The cyclist was going down the mountain toward Côte-Ste-Catherine when an SUV suddenly made an illegal U-turn.

He was unable to stop and hit the vehicle. The 59-year-old driver was unhurt.

The cyclist suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital, where he died late Wednesday night, police said.

'We're really shaken'

Magali Bebronne of the cycling advocacy group Vélo Québec said the victim was well known among the city's cycling community. His parents worked with Vélo Québec in the past.

"We're really shaken this morning that this has happened to such a young person and we're personally touched because we also knew him," Bebronne told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

She said the incident shows "how terrible the consequences can be" when motorists carry out illegal manoeuvres on the road.

"U-turns are illegal at that point and there's a reason they're illegal; it's because they're risky," Bebronne said.

Drivers should be more cautious and check their blind spots for cyclists and pedestrians, she said.

"We need to be better aware of each other if we want to avoid these kinds of crashes and fatalities," Bebronne said.