A 61-year-old cyclist who was struck by a school bus at the intersection of des Pins and Parc avenues at 3:40 p.m. Thursday has died of her injuries.

When paramedics arrived at the scene the woman was unconscious, but she was stabilized and transported to hospital in critical condition.

She died later Thursday in hospital.

The 65-year-old driver of the bus was treated for shock, as was the woman's husband, who was pedalling with her but was not injured.

Police said the school bus was not carrying any passengers at the time the cyclist was struck. They said the driver is unlikely to face charges, as he had the green light as he moved through the intersection.

Collision between bus and a cyclist who is seriously injured.

Avoid the area : avenue du Parc, between Sherbrooke & Mont-Royal#Mtltraffic — @SPVM

There have been a number of collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists on Parc Avenue, despite attempts by the city to improve the thoroughfare's safety.

A woman was killed in January 2016 as she ran jogged across Parc Avenue at the pedestrian crossing in front of the Georges-Étienne Cartier statue, just 650 metres away from the site of Thursday's collision.

In August 2016, another pedestrian was killed crossing Parc Avenue at Bernard Street, after she was hit by a car. Two days later, a cyclist was doored on Parc Avenue, just half a block from that spot.