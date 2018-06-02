Cyclist fined $381 for missing reflectors intends to contest tickets

A Montreal cyclist who was slapped with hefty fines because he didn't have the proper reflectors says the amount is excessive and that he plans to dispute the tickets.

Jabez Adasz rode his bike to work on Wednesday when he was stopped by a police officer.

His bike was equipped with reflectors on the pedals and fork, and a flashing light on the back — but it did not have front and rear reflectors, which are required by the province's Highway Safety Code.

Adasz said he was given three tickets — one for each reflector and one for the brakes, which didn't work properly — totalling $381 dollars in fines.

Jabez Adasz rode his bike to work on Wednesday when he was stopped by a police officer. (Radio-Canada)

"That's ridiculous," he said. "I think it's an abuse of power."

He said he intends to dispute the tickets.

The Highway Safety Code was updated last month, increasing fines for cyclists and drivers. The minimum fine for offences committed by cyclists used to be $15. Now, it's $80.

Vélo Québec president and CEO Suzanne Lareau said she deplores the incident.

"This is abuse," she said. "Bikes need six reflectors. Are we going to give six tickets to someone who doesn't have reflectors on his bike when he's cycling in broad daylight?"

Vélo Québec president and CEO Suzanne Lareau said she depores the incident. (Radio-Canada)

The organization is also opposed to the 400 per cent increase in the price of tickets.

"Whether you're running a red light on a bike or missing a reflector in broad daylight, it's the same price: $127. We find it totally abusive," Lareau said.