Canadians stranded in Cuba after fatal Cubana crash return home

The Canadians who were stuck in Cuba after a devastating plane crash last week are tired and frustrated, but they're finally home.

The Quebecers among them landed in Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

"When we took off, everyone was stressed, and at the end, everyone cheered, loud," said traveller Katerine Senécal after arriving at Montreal's Trudeau airport.

Cubana, the country's national airline, grounded its flights to Montreal and Toronto Friday, after one of its planes crashed in Havana right after takeoff, killing more than 100 people.

Travellers said they didn't receive any information from their hotels, and the wait was particularly hard on people with medical conditions.

"For us, the lack of communication was stressful, but for those who were running very short on medication, it was insanely stressful," traveller Corinne Sollows.

Cubana was renting the 39-year-old plane that crashed from Damojh airlines, a Mexican charter company.

Damojh had been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews' performance over the last decade.