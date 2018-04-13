CSDM teachers vote in favour of 1-day strike

Thousands of Montreal students will have an impromptu day off in a few weeks as their teachers stage a one-day strike.

The teachers, who are members of the Alliance des professeurs de Montréal and work mainly at Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) schools, voted 77 per cent in favour of an illegal strike to be held May 1, International Workers' Day.

Approximately 110,000 students in the primary, secondary, adult and vocational sectors will be affected. The alliance has 8,800 members and will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

The members say they haven't been able to come to an agreement with the school board on work conditions such as the callback list, work-life balance and the lack of substitute teachers.

The teachers are covered by two collective agreements. One, which deals with issues including wages, allows the right to strike. It was ratified with the Quebec government in 2016.

But the other one, which covers the issues at hand, doesn't include the right to strike.

The school board has said it wants an agreement in place by April 30.