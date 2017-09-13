Get a sneak peak at Cirque du Soleil's new touring show, Crystal, which takes place on ice and features of a blend of on-ice and aerial acrobatics.

Acrobatic performance director Shana Carroll explained that the ice added extra challenges, from finding shoes that performers could wear in order to tumble to creating artificial ice that was smooth enough to perform on.

Four-time world champion figure skater Kurt Browning helped coach the show's performers.

Browning said he had to adjust his own mind set, to "take the blinders and break them," in order to work in a new artistic environment.

Crystal is scheduled to tour the United States from September to December.

Stops in Montreal and Quebec City are listed on the ticket sales page, but no dates are given. However, you can sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale.